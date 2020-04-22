2 hours ago

The Media Foundation for West Africa has blamed Journalists partly for abuses meted out to them.

According to the Foundation, while some organizations go all out to get the perpetrators punished, Journalists and their Media houses connive with their abusers to get their cases withdrawn from the courts and Police stations.

The Foundation’s comments come on the back of the World Press Freedom Index which saw Ghana drop by three places.

This was mainly due to threats investigative reporters face in the country.

The 2020 Index put together by campaign group, Reporters Without Borders saw Ghana ranking 30th after coming 27th in 2019. The failure of the State to arrest and prosecute persons behind the murder of private investigator, Ahmed Hussein Suale who worked with Tiger-eye PI to publish a documentary that highlighted corruption in Ghana’s football contributed to Ghana’s current ranking on the Index.

Reporters Without Borders observed that investigative reporters in Ghana are often threatened as Police attacks on Journalists go unpunished.

In an interview, GBC’s ‘Behind the News’, the Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa Suleman Braimah, said Ghana’s current ranking is expected.

The President of the GJA, Affail Monney said the report is a blow to the image of Journalism. However, the GJA has been pushing to get the perpetrators of Ahmed Hussein Suale’s murderer dealt with.