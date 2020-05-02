1 hour ago

Former Ghana International Kevin Prince Boateng has been singing the plaudits of his former manager who currently coaches at Premier League side Liverpool.

The German-born Ghanaian has commended the immense passion and emotions Klopp attaches to the game of football.

K.P Boateng and Jurgen Klopp worked briefly in 2009 when Boateng was facing difficulties at English Premiership side Tottenham Hotspurs.

The player was on loan at Borussia Dortmund for a short stint where he worked with Jurgen Klopp.

In an interview with Sport1 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the player has serenaded the Liverpool boss with a lot of praises as one of the best managers in the business.

"Klopp is someone who has everything. I celebrate him because he is emotional and not hidden. He is like a fan on the pitch. Love that I”, the former Tottenham striker said.

The Ghanaian International played 10 matches for Dortmund during his short spell at the club and has since gone on a nomadic career having played for more than a dozen clubs.