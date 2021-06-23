1 hour ago

Kevin-Prince Boateng has returned to his Berlin roots and rejoined Hertha BSC, the club has confirmed.

Born and raised in the German capital, Boateng began his career with Hertha and has since embarked on a nomadic career which has seen him play for more than a dozen clubs across the Premier League, Serie A, LaLiga, the Turkish Süper Lig and also represent Ghana at two World Cups.

"Kevin-Prince Boateng knows Hertha BSC, the Bundesliga and Berlin. He won't need long to settle in. Prince's leadership qualities are a great addition to our team, both on and off the pitch. He has also proven his skills as a player at the highest level for several years. Overall, everything about this transfer is right," said sporting director Fredi Bobic, who knows Boateng from their time together at Eintracht Frankfurt.

For the Berlin native, it's a return to where his career as a professional footballer once began.

"It's no secret that I'd always been eyeing a return to Hertha BSC. The fact that it's finally worked out makes me very proud. I'm eager to get started, and to play in front of a sold-out Ostkurve at the Olympiastadion with the lads," Boateng said.

The 34-year-old will wear the number 27 shirt for the 'Old Lady'.

He has in his career won the Italian league title with AC Milan, DFB-Pokal with Hertha Berlin during his second stint and the Spanish league in his brief stint with Barcelona.

Boateng joined the Hertha BSC academy as a seven-year-old and moved up through the ranks of the club's youth sides, before breaking into the first-team squad in 2005.

He made a combined 53 appearances for Hertha (five goals, nine assists) in the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and UEFA Cup, before joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2007.

Following a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund and a stint at Portsmouth, Boateng joined AC Milan, where he became an Italian champion in 2011, before joining Genoa.

In 2013, the midfielder returned to Germany, playing two seasons at FC Schalke 04.

He then moved to Spain for a stint at UD Las Palmas before returning to Germany once again in summer 2017, this time at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Together with former Herthaner Marius Wolf and Bobic, Boateng won the DFB-Pokal in 2018. Boateng, who has appeared in 33 UEFA Champions League matches, then returned to Italy to join Sassuolo.

In early 2019, he joined Barcelona on a six-month loan where he won the Spanish league alongside Lionel Messi and Co. Following the end of his loan, Boateng made his way back to Italy, joining Fiorentina before going on loan to Beşiktaş.

In September 2020, the Ghana international (15 caps) joined AC Monza - his final stop before returning home to Berlin.