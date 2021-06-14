4 hours ago

Former Ghanaian HIV/AIDS ambassador and actress, Joyce Mensah Dzidzor has narrated how and when she contracted the deadly HIV/AIDS. Dzidzor who recently underwent the test again on a live TV show where she tested positive, disclosed that she had an affair with a man who had tested positive for the virus.

She revealed that the 45-year-old man attended same church with her and was helping her after she showed interest in learning how to use a computer.

She disclosed that the man who had been helping her, invited her to his apartment one day and they ended up having unprotected sex.

Dzidzor said when she got to know about her status, the man had already moved from being an HIV patient to an AIDS patient and died shortly after.

Source: peacefmonline.com