Algerian side JS Souara have accused Accra Hearts of Oak of leaving some substances believed to be black magic 'juju' on the surface of the Stade 20 Août 1955.

According to the club, they saw some substances on the pitch after Hearts held their final training on the pitch on Sunday.

After their first leg clash at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Algerian club accused the Ghana Premier League champions of indulging in black magic and pouring certain substances in their dressing room although Hearts vehemently denied it.

BELOW IS THE MESSAGE ON THEIR OFFICIALFACEBOOK PAGE:

This is what was found yesterday after the training session for the Ghanaian Pine Hearts Club, where a player from the team sprayed these dirty materials on the whole field (pork and rice as shown in the pictures).

Suhoor and sorcery are well known among Africans and is widely spread there where in the going match the team is exposed to several harassments, the discovery of a very stinky smell and a dead animal in the changing rooms of clothes, we have to be careful from all the Algerian teams participating in the continental competitions and even the day Patriots hide when he plays In the forests of Africa, because we always see pictures like this but unfortunately there is no change.