Opponents of Ghanaian champions Hearts of Oak in the play off stage of the CAF Confederations Cup JS Souara touched down in Ghana on Friday ahead of the game.

They arrived with a 19 man playing squad with technical team members, management members among others.

The Algerian side are expected to train at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the law stipulates before playing the game on Sunday.

Ghana's sole representative Hearts of Oak have hard a tough start to the Ghana Premier League season having failed to win a match in four games drawing three and losing one as they still search for a win.

Hearts started in the CAF Champions League but dropped down to the CAF Confederations Cup after they were eliminated 6-2 on aggregate by Moroccan side Wydad Athletic Club.

The Ghanaian champions will play against Algerian side JS Souara in the playoff round at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, November 28, 2021 before the return fixture in the North African country a week later.