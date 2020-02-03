2 hours ago

A former Member of Parliament for Nanton Constituency, Mohammed Murtala has alleged that some persons at the Jubilee House are attempting to steal his Toyota Land Cruiser which he purchased legally.

Speaking on GhOne TV’s Breakfast Show Monday morning, Mohammed Murtala alleged that his Toyota Land Cruiser which he purchased in 2014 during his time in Parliament was seized for a traffic offence.

According to the former MP, the driver of the vehicle was sent to court by the Police and fined for the traffic offence but the Police failed to release his vehicle claiming that the vehicle belonged to the state.

According to Mohammed Murtala, the East Legon Police demanded his vehicle documents which he provided but he was later informed that they were awaiting a directive from the Chief of Staff before his vehicle will be released.

The former legislator revealed that his lawyers wrote to the Police and gave them a two-week ultimatum for the release of his vehicle but he is yet to hear from them after the two-week ultimatum expired last week.

He added that he would head to court and demand damages from the Police for illegally confiscating his vehicle for over seven months.

“I will head to court and I will seek damages. They have seized my vehicle for seven months…I will embarrass this government for attempting to steal my land cruiser.,” Murtala told host Serwaa Amihere.