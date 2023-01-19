1 hour ago

Solomon Nkansah, a former communications officer for the NDC, the main opposition party, claims that the government has hired about 25 people to work as government communicators at Jubilee House but they are doing nothing.

He said all the 25 who appear as guests on the various morning shows daily as government communicators draw salaries from the Chief of Staff’s office as political appointees.

Mr Nkansah raised this concern as a panellist on the discussion segment on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odeyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, and noted that it forms part of the waste in the system.

"They [said 25 communicators] draw salaries as well as other allowances from the government chest.

"It is the reason this government has borrowed to the brim and has nothing to show for it," he argued.

He further said that the government borrows to only pay recurrent expenditures.