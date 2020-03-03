1 hour ago

The Domestic Violence and Victim Support (DOVVSU) division of the Ghana Police at Adenta in Accra, is on the heels of one Elvis Kwesi Asamoah, for employing the influence of his uncle, Kakra Kojo Duncan, who works at the Jubilee House, to get heavily-armed soldiers to kidnap a five-year-old boy from the New Nation International School at Adenta, during school hours.

The incident, has placed the Ghana Armed Forces and Jubilee House, under the watchful eyes of the British High Commission, as the kidnapped boy is a UK citizen.

The High Commission, is also said to be monitoring how the Ghana Police Service, as well as the Judicial Service are handling the matter.

British diplomats, are said to be shocked at the abuse of executive power and military power in a purely domestic affair.

This comes as President Akufo-Addo at a recent meeting with members of the diplomatic corps, asked the foreign mission to directly report incidences of corruption and abuse of office to him to deal with.

The Herald, has also intercepted an arrest warrant issued by a District Magistrate Court at Adenta dated February 14, 2020, to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) James Oppong Buanuh, requesting him to produce Elvis by February 17, 2020.

But the suspect according to information is still on the run amidst claim by the mother of the child that, he is planning to leave the shores of Ghana to the UK with the little boy, Ethan-James Asamoah, who happens to be his son. However, The Herald’s information is that Elvis, might not be able to enter the UK any time soon, as result of the kidnapping case.

Distressed mother, Ellen Tetteh Agbo a Ghanaian-British citizen, who until the forceful takeover of the boy had custody of him, said attempt by the Adenta Police to arrest the boy’s father at his home, was prevented as they were disallowed entry into the premises.

KakraKojo Duncan is believed to be preventing the police from prosecuting the case by shielding his nephew; Elvis.

Ellen lived in the UK since 2000, where she met Elvis and had their son in 2014, but the relationship broke down, and the two went their separate ways after he refused to marry the boy’s mother.

According to her, Ethan-James, has since remained in her care in the UK, until she relocated back to Ghana, after she paid a visit and found business opportunities in August, last year.

“Elvis and I’s relationship became a struggle when he was not forthcoming about doing the traditional rites and marrying me. I then decided to live life as a single parent in the UK. We both split the cost of having a child, however Ethan-James lived with me. I have always been a constant parent in Ethan-James’ life. The financial situation concerning Elvis providing for Ethan-James was never consistent”.

She admits Elvis did not like the idea when he informed him about her decision to relocate to Ghana with their son, even though she assured him the boy could visit him in the UK anytime he wanted.

“I was rather met with threats and insults. The line of communication with Elvis and Ethan-James was never closed, even though Elvis was threatening me with taking Ethan-James away from me and getting lawyers involved”.

The desperate mother is afraid her estranged ex-boyfriend, may abscond with Ethan-James Asamoah to the UK without her permission.

Ellen has, therefore lodged a report with the Adenta Police, who are investigating the matter to ensure Elvis is apprehended to answer questions.

She has also reported the matter to the Military Police at their headquarters and although they were unable to tell who commanded the military to storm the school, investigation is underway.

Ellen TettehAgbo, narrates in her statement to the Police that on February 13, 2020, Elvis went to the little boy’s school with Kakra Kojo Duncan and the eight heavily armed soldiers “in a commando style operation” ostensibly to take him without the knowledge of his mother, who incidentally was at the New Nation International School to pick him too, as it was approaching closing hours.

According to her, “I was in the school at the time to pick Ethan-James when I noticed the armed military, Elvis Asamoah and Mr Duncan at the exit of the school, controlling movement within the area. I parked the car and proceeded to pick up Ethan-James, the class teacher refused to hand over Ethan-James to me, however, I insisted that they did. I walked out of the class and another teacher pointed me out to Elvis”.

She said, her ex-boyfriend and father of her son, walked towards where she was standing with Ethan-James and held the little boy’s hand and walked them to the exit of the school, where the armed military officers were stationed and immediately surrounded her, accusing her of “kidnapping someone’s son”.

In the process of ensuring that Ethan-James was not taken away from her, Kakra Kojo Duncan, who was part of those accusing her of kidnapping her own son, ordered the soldiers to arrest her, after which they took the boy with them and sped off in a military style green pick up vehicle.

A video in the custody of The Herald , showed the vehicle to be a Toyota Hilux with the number 60 written on it. It also had 40 GA 67 as its registration number. Ironically, the military vehicle has “Operation Calm Life” also inscribed on it.

“I tried to stand at the driver’s side of the car so that they won’t be able to leave, this is when Mr. Duncan ordered the Military to arrest me. Kakra Kojo Duncan, who claimed he works at Jubilee House, at the Presidency collected my son and sped away with the help of a military style green pick-up vehicle”, she said.

The matter is still being investigated by the Police, but their invitation to Elvis to come and answer questions, was not honoured and attempt to arrest him at his home, was met with stiff opposition.

Ellen stated in her statement to the Police that the boy’s father has made them aware that he will be leaving Ghana, even though the Police are still working to stop him.

She revealed her relationship with Elvis has always been “very toxic”, “abusive” and “controlling”.

He is alleged to have connected her phone to his and monitoring all her activities, “strangled” her and warning her that there is no way, he will allow anyone to take away her ex-lover, if he cannot have her.

“My relationship with Elvis has been very toxic, abusive and controlling. Elvis invades my privacy by linking all my phone activities to his phone, in order to see all my calls and text messages, he strangled me one day and tells me that if he cannot have me no one else can. Elvis Asamoah, came to Ghana with the intention of controlling me yet again by using our son as a ploy”, she stressed.

At the time of going to press, Ethan-James, was still with his father, Elvis at Adenta SDA Junction.

Source: theheraldghana.com