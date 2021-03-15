1 hour ago

The Physiotherapy Centre at the Jubilee House Clinic in Accra has been rehabilitated.

Equipped with modern equipment, the centre will help build the emotional resilience of staff at the Presidency and create a healthy workforce for increased productivity.

Services such as spine care, stroke rehabilitation, back pain, fractures and arthritis management and paediatric physiotherapy will be provided at the centre.

Importance

The Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, who inaugurated the rehabilitated centre, said there was the need for employers to place premium on the physical and mental well-being of their employees.

She said that would help promote the well-being of staff for them to give of their best in the performance of their respective duties and responsibilities.

The Chief of Staff said the welfare of employees fell in line with the government’s broader vision of enhancing occupational risk management of staff.

According to her, many employees were afflicted with health problems, such as back and waist pain and other debilitating conditions, owing to the sedentary nature of office work, leading to physical inactivity.

"Many employees spend hours either behind their desks or trying to meet workplace demands, to the detriment of their health. It is onerous on the employer to invest and make available rehabilitative health systems to ensure a healthy occupational ecosystem," she said.

Mrs. Osei-Opare said the refurbishment of the centre would ensure that the Jubilee House medical team was able to detect early warning signs among staff for early treatment and referrals.

Fit-to-work

She added that her outfit would ensure a fit-to-work regime where employees at the Presidency would function as demanded by the government.

"It is instructive to highlight that physical and mental health problems are often interrelated, hence this intervention will serve as another avenue to educate staff on appropriate ways of building emotional resilience at the workplace.

"This will help create a positive and healthy workplace culture at the Presidency," Mrs. Osei-Opare said.

She urged staff of the Presidency to avail themselves of the services at the centre.

Source: graphic.com.gh