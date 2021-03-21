2 hours ago

The ruling Akufo-Addo-led administration has been heavily criticized after it introduced new taxes in its 2021 budget statement.

Some critics who are in shock after the introduction of these new taxes started sharing past audio and text of some comments made by then running mate and now Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Reacting to this on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', spokesperson for the Vice President, Dr Gideon Boako said his boss' comment must be situated within context and content.

Listen to him in the video below