1 hour ago

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare (Kwaku Azar) has expressed shock over the decision by a superior court judge who doubles as a chief to endorse the candidature of President Akufo-Addo for the 2020 elections.

Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga, who is hearing the ongoing trial of the former Ghana Cocoa Board boss, Dr Stephen Opuni and businessman Seidu Agongo declared support for President Akufo-Addo during his recent tour of the Oti region.

The state-owned Daily Graphic newspaper quoted Justice Honyenuga as saying, “We wish to congratulate you for the excellent manner you are governing this dear country of ours; it is our hope that with your vision and the gains made in your first term, Ghanaians may consider giving you another four years”.

Commenting on the development, the US-based lawyer and academician said: “I was utterly surprised to read that a Judge of the Superior court has publicly endorsed a candidate for political office in clear violation of the judicial code of conduct. Of course, we do not take our laws and codes seriously but judges should do a little better”.