3 hours ago

The President of the Association of Magistrates and Judges of Ghana (AMJG), Justice Henry Kwofie, has raised strong concerns over the continued neglect of the judiciary, citing delays in the release of allowances and a lack of basic logistical support necessary for the effective administration of justice.

Speaking at the opening of the Association’s annual conference, held under the theme “Leveraging Technology to Enhance Justice Delivery”, Justice Kwofie said members of the judiciary are often treated as though they do not deserve the resources needed to perform their constitutional duties.

“Facilities for the performance of functions of the judiciary are given to us as if we don’t deserve them. I am talking about allowances. Judges move around without cards. Medical allowances are not released. I don’t remember the last time I received mine. Even if they have been approved by Parliament, they are not released,” he lamented.

Justice Kwofie revealed that for the past two to three fiscal quarters, many judges and magistrates, including himself, have not received their duly approved allowances. He called on the Attorney General to escalate the matter to the relevant authorities.

“Our work is such that we cannot do any other work. We need to make this public for the Attorney General to carry it to the appropriate quarters,” he added.

He further drew attention to the struggles of judges at the lower bench, many of whom, he said, are forced to use personal funds to fulfill official duties due to financial delays.

“A judge this morning explained that he used his own funds to travel 16km from Buipe to Dambai to hear cases,” Justice Kwofie recounted.