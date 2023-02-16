4 hours ago

The Judicial Committee of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs has postponed judgement on the Damongo Chieftaincy dispute indefinitely.

Tensions were high in Savannah, the regional capital, as the decision in the decade-long dispute was expected today, Thursday, February 16, 2023.

However, according to a letter signed by the Registrar to the parties in the case, the committee was forced to postpone the judgement due to the death of the Yagbonwura, the first respondent.

In a Citi News interview, Abutu Kapori, the registrar of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, stated that a replacement for the first respondent must be found before judgement can be delivered.

“The reason why this whole judgement was postponed is because, the matter of legal requirement which states that if a party to a case is no more or dead, it is very important to get a substitute for the deceased. The Yagbonwura is the first respondent in this case and for now, we are mourning him. This requirement has not been fulfilled yet, and so we want the law to work. So based on this, the judgement has been postponed sine die”, he said.

There has been a dispute over the Damongo skin by two factions dating back before the creation of the Savannah Region in 2019.

The two gates are claiming ownership of the Damongo skin which has left it vacant for years.

The Savannah Regional House of Chiefs took over the case and has fixed Thursday, February 16 to deliver the verdict throwing the Savannah Regional capital in a state of fear.

This came days after the seven days funeral rites of the overlord of the Gonja Traditional Area, Tuntunba Boressah I who passed on 6th February.

The Savannah Regional Security Council (REGSEC) deployed armed police and military personnel to Damongo, the Regional capital to prevent any disturbances.

Savannah Regional Minister, Saed Jibeal said the law will deal with anyone who attempts to foment trouble.

Source: citifmonline