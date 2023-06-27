2 hours ago

The Judicial Council has held deliberations with the Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area, Tongraan Kugbilsong Nanlebgtang, to restore mutual cooperation and goodwill between the judiciary and traditional authority in the administration of justice.

It will be recalled that on March 8, 2023, two emissaries were sent by the Tongraan to invite Justice of the Bolga High Court, Alexander Graham, to debrief him on some worrying land litigation issues that had the tendency to cause conflict in the area.

This invitation was seen by the judge as entrapment, and the emissaries were convicted of contempt of court and compelled to sign a bond of good conduct for six months.

However, in a speech delivered on behalf of the Judicial Council of Ghana at the Tongraan’s palace in Tongo, Justice Gabriel Pwamang, said the incident had the potential to mar the cordial relations between the Judiciary and traditional authorities, hence the need to hold deliberations to iron out any outstanding issues.

“The aspect of the matter that was of grave concern to the then Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Anin Yeboah, the current Chief Justice, and the general membership of the Judicial Council was the effect the incident appeared to have had on the long-standing cooperation and goodwill that had existed between the Tongraan and his elders and the judiciary in Bolgatanga. The Judicial Council also considered the wider implications that the incident could possibly have on relations between the Judiciary and traditional authorities in Ghana as a whole.”

“The Judicial Council therefore decided to hold deliberations with the Tongraan and his elders and to restore the mutual cooperation and goodwill that had existed between the Judiciary and the traditional authority. I can assure you that the deliberations were fruitful and the Chief and elders now have a better understanding of the incident and have indicated their willingness to restore the long-standing cooperation between the Judiciary and the traditional leaders.”

For his part, Paramount Chief of the Talensi traditional area, Tongraan Kugbilsong Nanlebgtang, commended the efforts of the Judicial Council, reiterating that the decision to invite Justice Alexander Graham to his palace was never an attempt to interfere in the administration of justice, but to afford and assist the judge with contextual information on land litigation issues before his court.

Tongraan also underscored the role of traditional rulers as partners in the justice delivery ecosystem, in customary arbitration and mediation as enshrined in the constitution, adding that the invitation of Justice Graham was guided by law and was devoid of malice.

“We did not have any malice, and I am glad that the Judicial Council has come up to try to mend and patch up issues so that we can work as a team. It is in this direction that I fully accept what they have come here to say and thank the Chief Justice for this effort.”

“We are ever ready to continue to work with you and would take this opportunity to plead with all your members who come here to try as much as possible, as was the practice, to meet with the traditional rulers so that they can get to know the area well so that in times of difficulty they can help themselves out.”

Tongraan Kugbilsong Nanlebgtang also appealed to the Judicial Council to post more judges to the Upper East Region to augment the staff strength of judges in the region.

Source: citifmonline