18 hours ago

The Judicial Service has appealed to the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) to call off its indefinite strike.

In a press release, the Judicial Service said it was aware of the strike and had invited the executives of JUSAG to discuss the matter. However, the representatives of JUSAG did not honour the invitation.

The Judicial Service said it was committed to resolving the matter and had agreed to meet with the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, over the issue.

The Judicial Service urged JUSAG to call off the strike in order to participate in the meeting.

“This will ensure a timely resolution of the matter,” the Judicial Service said.

JUSAG declared the indefinite strike on May 24, 2023, in protest of the government’s failure to implement a January 2023 agreement on salary and allowances.

The association said the government’s failure to implement the agreement had caused hardship for its members.

The strike has affected the operations of the judiciary, with many courts closed and cases adjourned.

The Judicial Service has said it is working to ensure that the strike does not have a negative impact on the delivery of justice.

“We are appealing to JUSAG to call off the strike in order to participate in the meeting. This will ensure a timely resolution of the matter,” said the Judicial Service in a statement signed by Justice Cynthia Pamela A. Addo, Judicial Secretary.

Source: citifmonline