2 hours ago

Thaddeus Sory, lawyer for the Judicial Service says his recent letter to the Ghanaian media over the coverage of the Election Petition case is not an attempt to gag or censor the media but rather to guide them.

He said media houses that are certain they have not published any hateful materials against the Justices of the Supreme Court should not be worried about the letter however those with such materials must act upon the letter and pull such contents down.

Speaking on Citi TV’s Point of View on Monday, Thaddeus Sory said pulling down such content is the most responsible thing to do as a media organization.

“If I say that if you published hateful things, pull them down, shouldn’t any responsible institution do that?” he quizzed.

He told Bernard Avle that the import of the letter issued to some media houses and made public is to alert media houses on publications that could adversely interfere with the due administration of justice and also, mar the reputation of the justice delivery system, adding that, there is no problem with publications that criticize the decisions of the Justices of the Supreme Court in accordance with law.

“Avoid hateful statements. Avoid statements that suggest that judges are not doing their work according to law. That is all that the letter states….The statement admits that they [judges] should be criticized… but do not criticize them outside the rules of criticism,” he noted.

Thaddeus Sory, acting on the instructions of the Judiciary Service last week ordered media houses to “immediately pull down“ from their platforms “statements and speeches which convey, and/or insinuate hateful, spiteful, vengeful, incendiary communication against justices of the Supreme Court, especially, those hearing the election petition.”

The development has attracted wide criticisms with many interpreting it as an attempt to gag or censor the media.

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), at a press conference on Monday, condemned the statement, describing it as an attempt by the Judiciary to stifle press freedom in Ghana.

The GJA also called for its immediate withdrawal.

“If not reversed immediately, the ill-advised, ill-timed, ill-crafted, and ill-issued statement by the Judiciary Service can provoke a tsunamic backlash, lower the dignity of the court in the eyes of freedom lovers and critical citizens, pollute the media environment, undermine our impressive media rankings globally, and dim the beacon of our democracy,” the GJA indicated in a statement.

But Thaddeus Sory stressed that the letter on behalf of the Judiciary acknowledges press freedom, affirms the law that free speech must be contained with the limits allowed by law and agrees that such speech must foster legitimate aims and objectives.

He said the judiciary in no way intends to gag the media or censor it in the discharge of its lawful duty.

Source: citifmonline