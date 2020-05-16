1 hour ago

Former Black Stars player Godwin Attram has downplayed the significance of 'juju' in football as its mostly given a lot of credence in our local game.

He says that 'juju' does not play football and that its only psychological and meant to strike fear in opponents.

According to the well traveled Attram who played in the Netherlands for a long time juju only happens in Africa as it has no place in European football.

The former PSV midfielder had a long fruitful career captaining the Black Starlets in 1997 to the finals of the U-17 World Cup, playing in the Netherlands, Tunisia, Denmark, Saudi Arabia among others.

“It is not about juju, it doesn’t play football,” he told Joy Sports Link on Saturday.

“It’s psychology, it’s only to put fear in you, it only happens in Ghana, and in Europe no one is doing it. Ask Ronaldinho, he will tell you juju does not play football” he continued.

“There is nothing like ways and means, team manager doing ways and means it’s your focus, training, determination, mental toughness to play on the pitch” he concluded.