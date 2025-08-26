26 minutes ago

As the Akwatia by-election draws closer, political activity in the constituency has reached a fever pitch.

On Sunday, a delegation from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) visited the Oseawuo Division of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area in the Eastern Region at Akyem Wenchi, signaling the party’s intensified efforts to reclaim the parliamentary seat vacated by NPP’s Ernest Yaw Kumi who passed away some weeks ago.

The delegation was led by Chief of Staff Julius Debrah and included senior party figures such as National Youth Organizer George Opare Addo, former National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, and Ambassador Victor Smith.

Their primary objective was to formally introduce Bernard Bediako Baidoo, the NDC’s parliamentary candidate, to Daasebre Dr. Assumadu Nyarko Appiah, Chief of Akyem Wenchi, and other traditional leaders in the area.

The Akwatia by-election, scheduled for Tuesday, September 2, 2025, was triggered by the passing of the sitting Member of Parliament, Ernest Kumi, leaving one of the Region’s most politically active constituencies without representation.

Historically, Akwatia has been a competitive political landscape, with voters closely scrutinizing both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the NDC’s track records.

In recent days, campaign activities have intensified across the constituency.

Both the NPP, seeking to retain the seat, and the NDC, aiming to secure a political comeback, have organized rallies, door-to-door engagements, town hall meetings, and health walks to win over undecided voters.

While the NPP emphasizes its achievements in development projects, healthcare, and youth employment, the NDC is pitching a narrative of change, promising renewed focus and representation for a constituency it argues has been sidelined in national development initiatives.

The Electoral Commission has assured the public that preparations for the by-election are well advanced and that all measures are in place to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful vote.

However, security arrangements have been heightened to safeguard voters and prevent disruptions on election day.