Ghana’s Julius Ben Emunah and Nick Owusu have been appointed as Security Officers for the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup match between Asec Mimosas (Côte D'Ivoire) and U.S.M Alger (Algeria). The duo are to ensure the smooth organization of the match scheduled for Bouaké-stadium on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 16H00.

Asec Mimosas secured a place in the semi-finals after a convincing 2-0 win over US Monastir in the second-leg of the quarter-finals having held their opponents to a goalless draw in the 1st leg.

USM Alger qualified at the expense FAR Rabat on 4-3 aggregate. The Moroccans won the second-leg 3-2 in Rabat, but it wasn't enough as they lost the tie 4-3 on aggregate, having lost the first-leg 2-0.

Julius Ben Emunah is currently the Safety and Security Officer of the Ghana Football Association and Secretary to the Safety and Security Committee. He has been working for WAFU and CAF since 2017.

Nick Owusu has over six years experience in Safety and Security issues, covering games and tournaments for both CAF and FIFA.