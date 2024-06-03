12 hours ago

A senior meteorologist at the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet), Joshua Asamoah has warned that a disaster similar to the June 3rd incident could reoccur.

However, it is likely to happen 50 to 100 years from now, not in the immediate future.

On June 1, 2015, normal rainfall in Accra intensified, severely impacting the Kwame Nkrumah Circle area and its surroundings.

By June 3rd, a tragic explosion at the Goil fuel station occurred amid flooding caused by torrential rain.

This catastrophe, marking its 9th anniversary on June 3, 2024, resulted in over 150 deaths and numerous severe injuries.

Speaking to Adom News’ Jagri Boaz, Mr Asamoah noted that since the 2015 disaster, Accra has not experienced rainfall of such magnitude.

However, he cautioned that the event could reoccur within 50 to 100 years, and possibly sooner.

“It is possible this will reoccur, as there is always a return period for every incident. If it happens again, it will likely be within 50 to 100 years. It is also possible it could happen before that time frame,” he said.

“They are natural occurrences and there is nothing that can be done about it. But what we can do to help ourselves will determine the magnitude of the impact. Sometimes it’s not the rain that causes the flood but human activities. So we need to do better as a people,” he added.