The Jerry John Rawlings Foundation has urged the people of Ghana to stand up against corruption as a means to surmount the nation's challenges.

The Foundation asserted that rooting out corruption, particularly within the ranks of leadership, is essential for the growth of Ghana and the welfare of its people.

"As we commemorate today, may the people of Ghana remember that a society requires discipline, dedication, commitment and a desire to eschew corrupt tendencies.

"The sacrifices many made on June 4, 1979, which eventually led to the birth of the Fourth Republic, should propel us to lift the country from the difficulties we find ourselves today," a statement said, myjoyonline.com reports.

On the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the June 4th Uprising, the JJ Rawlings Foundation highlighted the significance of honesty, responsibility, and moral integrity.

It called for the adoption and implementation of these values across all sectors, contributing to the nation's advancement.

The Foundation also paid tribute to the brave individuals who significantly contributed to the June 4 revolution, recognizing their dedication and sacrifices as crucial in combating corruption and fostering ethical conduct.

"Probity, accountability and integrity should not be used in vain but practised in all facets of our country’s progress," an excerpt of the press statement said.

The Foundation again appealed to every Ghanaian to embrace and demonstrate the principles of honesty and responsibility, paving the way for a more prosperous future for the country.