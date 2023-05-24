2 hours ago

Members of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) have declared an indefinite strike effective today May 24 over the failure of the government to approve reviewed salaries and other allowances.

They said they had suffered enough and can no longer bear the harsh economic conditions.

“Colleagues may recall that the Government of Ghana introduced the Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) in July 2022 for all public sector workers including staff of the Judicial Service due to the adverse economic condition the country was and is still undergoing.

“JUSAG submitted its proposal for review of salaries for 2023-2024 on 31st October 2022 to the Judicial Council for consideration in its advice to the President for determination in accordance Article 149 and 158(2) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.”

“We have suffered enough. We can no longer bear it. An empty sack cannot stand upright. The National Executive Council of JUSAG, upon consultations with the Judicial Service Ladies Association of Ghana (JUSAG), Senior Staff Association (SSAJUG), Driver Association, Finance Staff Association, and all stakeholders who matter, HEREBY DECLARE AN INDEFINITE STRIKE.”