2 hours ago

Citi News checks at various law courts in Accra revealed that members of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) have returned to work after the suspension of their strike.

The members were seen going about their normal duties as they attend to clients.

JUSAG embarked on a nationwide strike, blaming government of failing to implement revised salary and allowances for its members since January 2023, despite repeated reminders.

But after a meeting with the government on May 29, the association suspended its strike for two weeks.

General Secretary of JUSAG, Abdulai Yakubu expressed hope that the payment timelines would be adhered to.

“Yes, we ordered our members to return to work, after we had the right assurance from the government. I went round the courts to ensure that indeed our members return to work. We have honoured our side of the bargain and hoping that government will also do same… By June 12, we expect that the negotiations processes would have been completed, approvals forwarded to Controller and Accountant General’s Department. If it’s not done, JUSAG shall advise itself,” Abdulai Yakubu stated.

Meanwhile, some court clients are calling on government to consider the plea of JUSAG to avert a second strike.

Christian Kwadwo, said, “our case is a labour one, and it’s today, so we are cool with that, we weren’t here during the strike. We heard that the strike is over and we decided to come. Some of our colleagues were frustrated by the strike, they were calling to ask about the case and all that. We pray the government will heed to their plea”.

Another client, Yohanne Akrofi also stated, “we have a case with our company that is why were are here. We heard about the strike and were so scared. I was praying that they will call off the strike so that our case will be called. Government is supposed to help us, we have been here for the past three years. We are pleading with government to support us”.

Source: citifmonline