6 hours ago

The leadership of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) is expected to meet the National Labour Commission (NLC) to discuss their request for the government to approve their new salaries.

The last meeting, which took place on Wednesday, May 10, left JUSAG unhappy as its leaders lamented the absence of key stakeholders, such as the Ministry of Finance, the Labour Ministry, and the Office of the President.

Speaking to Citi News, JUSAG’s General Secretary, Abdulai Yakubu, said they remain resolute in their demands and are thus hoping that the government shows good faith.

“We are law-abiding citizens, so we will certainly go to the Labour Commission to see what will happen. However, we are not willing to be bullied by any pro-government organization to deny our members what is rightly due to us.

“We expect a different result from what we saw the other time. What happened the other time is not something we are ready to accept at all. So members and the people of Ghana should be on the lookout to see if the government will show good faith or not,” expressed Abdulai Yakubu, General Secretary of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana.

On May 10, the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana expressed disappointment after a meeting with the National Labour Commission to discuss its request for the government to approve new salaries for its members.

JUSAG has been awaiting approval for over two years.

JUSAG threatened to protest on May 22, 2023, and go on an indefinite strike if its demands are not met.

After an earlier meeting, JUSAG, in a statement, accused the government of showing bad faith in addressing its concerns and called for urgent action.

“We are disappointed by this laxity on the part of the government; it is in bad faith. It tells us that the government doesn’t care about the welfare and plight of the hard-working staff of an important institution like the Judicial Service,” JUSAG said in the statement.

It added, “It cannot be acceptable for the government to withdraw the Cost-of-Living Allowance (COLA) in January 2023, increase the salary of the other public sector workers by 30 percent, and abandon staff of the judicial service to wallow in despondency. No Ghanaian should be subjected to this ill-treatment.”

However, the Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission, Ofosu Asamoah, denied JUSAG’s allegations.

Source: citifmonline