Board Chairman of Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei has dissolved club’s management team led by Chief Executives Officer, Mr. George Amoako.

According to Reports, all the members have been relieved of their positions after a meeting with Dr Kyei at the sports hotel in Kumasi on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier reports have indicated that the fate of the management team of the Porcupine Warriors will be decided after a BoD meeting which is scheduled for Thursday June 18, 2020.

But that meeting is now likely to center around a possible new management team to steer the day-to-day affairs of the Ghanaian top flight side.

The old management members include CEO, George Amoako, General Manager, Nana Akwasi Gyambibi (Coker), PRO, Kennedy Boakye-Ansah, Accra Rep, Nana Kwame Danquah, Operations Manager, Isaac Donkor and Head of Medical Team, Twumasi Baah Jnr.

Following the dissolution of the team, Dr. Kyei expresses gratitude to the members for their services to the club and wished them well in their future endeavours.