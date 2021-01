11 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has mutually terminated its contract with midfielder Muniru Sulley with immediate effect.

The player joined the Kumasi based club during the last transfer window but injuries and his below par performance may have contributed to the club parting ways with him.

Asante Kotoko and Sulley Muniru mutually terminate contract with any financial obligations.

