1 hour ago

Assistant coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Asare Bediako has resigned from his role at the club with immediate effect.

In a letter delivered to the club on Tuesday, he stated that his reasons for leaving his role is due to circumstances beyond his control.

“I wish to resign to as the assistant coach of Accra Hearts of Oak SC, effective from this day 11th of February,2021 due to circumstances beyond my control,” Asare Bediako said in a letter to the club's management.

He added: “I am very grateful to all stakeholders of the club and I am honoured for being part of the Phobian family for my three months stay with the club”.

The former Berekum Chelsea coach was appointed as trainer for the phobians at the start of the season after leaving the bibires.

He initially served as the assistant coach to Edward Nii Odoom before he was replaced with Serbian trainer Kosta Papic.

Reports claims that he had a lot of issues at the club including accommodation whiles at the Accra based club.