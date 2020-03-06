1 hour ago

The Berekum Traditional Council has boycotted the 63rd Independence Anniversary Celebration at Berekum in the Bono Region.

According to Master FM, a local radio station in Berekum, President of the Council, Daasebre Dr. Amankona Diawuo ll and the Queenmother, Nana Kosua Ameyaahene lll have warned all the sub chiefs within the Traditional Area not to honour the invitation by Berekum East Municipal Assembly to attend this year's Ondece Day Celebration.

The traditional authority is accusing the Assembly of dragging the Council to the Sunyani High Court for unlawful demolishing a public toilet in the Municipality.

More soon..