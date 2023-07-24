44 minutes ago

The former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has been arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

The arrest in connection with the thefts of substantial sums of cash and other valuables from her home, as well as alleged corruption and associated offenses.

On Friday, July 21, it was revealed that the Minister’s two housekeepers were being tried by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing $1 million, $300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis in October 2022 from her home in Abelenkpe, Accra.

Below is a copy of the statement from the OSP:

At 11:55 GMT on 24 July 2023, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who resigned from the position of Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources on 22 July 2023, was placed under arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding large amounts of money and other valuable items reportedly stolen from her residence.

