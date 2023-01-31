33 minutes ago

For two years, Afia Schwarzenegger has been prohibited from using social media.

Also, a GHS60,000 fine has been imposed on the comedian/media personality by The Tema High Court.

This comes after the court heard her contempt case on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

She must refrain from using social media after paying the GHS60,000 punishment.

According to reports, Afia is being held by the police since she has not yet paid the GHS60,000.

You may remember that the NPP's regional chairman for Ashanti, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, nicknamed Chairman Wontumi, sued Afia Schwarzenegger for contempt of court months ago after she humiliated him on live television.

During her discussion of their purported love relationship on United Showbiz with Nana Ama McBrown and other panelists including A Plus, Mr. Logic, and Arnold Asamoah, Afia decided to roast Chairman Wontumi.

Unhappy Chairman Wontumi dragged Afia Schwarzenegger, McBrown, Mr Logic and A-Plus to court for contempt as the case was already in court.

McBrown, A Plus and Mr Logic were all fined GHS60,000 each but Afia Schwarzenegger was sentenced as she missed court proceedings.

Her jail sentence was revoked after she publicly apologized to the court.

Finally, the case has settled; she has been fined GHC60,000 and banned from social media for 2 years.