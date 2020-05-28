32 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko has extended the mandate of Executive Board chairman Dr. Kwame Kyei as the leader of a newly formed 9-member board.

The formation of the new board forms part of the club's restructuring exercise to meet the Ghana Football Association's club licensing regulations.

A three member committee chaired by Professor Lydia Nkansah were tasked by the Life Patron of the club, Otumfour Osei Tutu II to scrutinise the work of the current management of the club and circumstances leading to the infamous Emmanuel Clottey transfer saga.

The Committee was also tasked to ensure that Asante Kotoko meet the Ghana Football Association Club Licencing Board regulations and to aid the direction of the club in a perfect manner concerning the day to day activities.

As recommended by the committee Dr. Kwame Kyei remains as Board Chairman while banker Jude Arthur and Business Man Alhaji Lahmin have also been drafted in to form the new board.

Below is the full list of the 9-member board;

DR. Kwame Kyei

Mr. Jude Arthur - GCB Boss

Mr. Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi - CEO Exim Bank

Mr. Kwasi OSEI Fori

Alhaji Lahmin -Business Man

Lawyer Kwabena Mensah

Mr. Joseph Yaw Adu -KNUST

Miss Evelyn Nsiah Asare - Sunyani Poly

Baffour Kwame Kusi -Ankobeahene