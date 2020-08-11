2 hours ago

Highly-rated goalkeeper Richard has extended his contract with Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak, the club has announced.

The former Elmina Sharks shot-stopper has a new three-year deal with the Phobians which will see him continue his stay with club until 2023.

The Accra based club confirmed the news on their social media handles on Tuesday afternoon after weeks of negotiations with the talented goalkeeper.

Attah's contract renewal comes as a good news to the fans of the club who were desperate to have their best talents for the 2020-21 campaign.

Richard Attah joined Hearts of Oak at the beginning of last season after a seller campaign with Elmina Sharks in the Normalization Special competition.

His brilliant displays between the sticks in the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League campaign earned him a recognition from the handlers of the country's senior National team, the Black Stars.

Attah was given his maiden call up by head coach CK Akonnor for the Black Stars Afcon 2021 double header qualifier which was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.