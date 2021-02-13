1 hour ago

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh has announced an extension in the duration of the Police Officers Cadet Training Course by three more months with more academic work included

This means that personnel will spend nine months equivalent to 36 weeks at the Police Training School before they are graduated into senior ranks of the service.

Addressing the intake of the 50th Officers Cadets Course at the National Police Training School in Accra, Mr Oppong-Boanuh indicated that this is in line with the new framework of the new curriculum of the Police Training Academy.

“I am pleased to join you to formally open the 50th Cadets Course which is meant to last nine months (36 weeks) within the framework of the new training curriculum of the Police Academy. This is indeed a significant turning point career progression of these course participants”, he revealed.

Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh added “as part of measures to improve police training in line with international standards and best practices and also to meet the expectations of the good people of this country, in 2020, a training and curriculum review committee under the Chairmanship of COP Kofi Boakye, Director-General Legal and Prosecutions to review the entire police curriculum at all levels of police institutions in the country. One noteworthy outcome of the committee’s comprehensive work was a recommendation to affiliate the police academy to an accredited tertiary institution in order to add value to the certificate course participants will receive at the end of the course”.

He described the Police Academy as the gateway for police personnel seeking to attain senior ranks in the service in their career progression.

“It the cherished aspiration of every police officer to attain the rank within the senior officer corps and the Police Academy is the gateway to this desire. The current intake of course participants are a blend of university graduates who in line with requirements have been waiting for the opportunity to enter the academy as well as those who benefitted from the recent competitive examinations organized by the police administration to reach out to personnel in the inspectorate rank who have served for a considerable number of years with an unblemished disciplinary record”, he disclosed.

The IGP urged the course participants to take their studies seriously and exhibit a high sense of discipline hinting that members of the Police Management Board will pay surprise visits to the training school to observe how they are conducting themselves.