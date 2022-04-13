55 minutes ago

Former Asokwa Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Robert Asare-Bediako has declared his intension to contest for the Ashanti Regional Chairmanship position.

He disclosed this in an interviews on with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM on Wednesday 13th April, 2021.

“God willing when the time comes for us to hold the elections, I am ready and will contest for the Chairmanship position. We held talks and I had to pull out of the last elections but I am back this time to contest for the seat. I think we need the right people to lead the region in our quest to break the eight in the next General election,” Asare Bediako said.