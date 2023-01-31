32 minutes ago

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana is on his way to England as a move to English Premier League side Southampon beckons.

Stade Rennes has accepted €25 million offer plus €3 million in bonuses from both Everton and Southampton for Kamaldeen Sulemana (20), according to L'Équipe but the player prefers a move to Southampton.

A medical examination has been scheduled in the coming hours with the player expected to head to England soon.

Kamaldeen Sulemana had been the subject of two offers from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven and struggling English sides Southampton and Everton.

Rennes had earlier in the window rejected a €17 million bid from Southampton and PSV for Kamaldeen Sulemana,20, while Everton were also interested in the Ghana international.

Both clubs bid €17m for the Ghanaian international, although the Dutch side’s offer was structured as an initial €15m along with €2m in add-ons, whereas the Premier League side’s offer excluded any bonuses.

Kamaldeen Sulemana joined the French side from Danish club FC Norsdjaelland in the summer of July 2021 for a fee of €17 million but injuries have hindered his progress at the club.

The player and his representatives are keen on a switch away from the French club as he has struggled for a place in Bruno Genesio's side.

Kamaldeen Sulemana is contracted to Rennes until 2026.