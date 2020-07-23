33 minutes ago

Liberty Professionals midfielder, Mubarak Alhassan, has completed his transfer to Spanish La Liga outfit Granada CF after months of negotiations.

Alhassan joins Granada for an undisclosed fee.

The 18 year old enjoyed a stellar five months with the Scientific Soccer Lads since joining them from WAFA in October 2019.

The teenager scored 5 goals and assisted another 5 in 13 games in the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

Alhassan joins a long list of Ghanaian players to have played for the Andalusian clubs including Mubarak Wakaso, Jonathan Mensah, Clifford Aboagye and Aziz Tetteh.

Speaking exclusively to Citi Sports on his transfer, the highly-rated youngster, nicknamed “Aboabo Iniesta” described the move as the perfect next step in his career.

“This is the best moment in my career to make this move because everyone wants an opportunity like this,” he said.

“At an early age, I have always wanted to play for clubs in Spain because I see myself as an [Andres] Iniesta type of player and I was given that name too so I think it’s the best place for me to develop as at now,” Alhassan concluded.

With Ghana’s borders currently closed as preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alhassan is expected to fly out to join his new teammates as soon as the borders are opened.