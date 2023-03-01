57 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC have announced that head coach Umar Rabi has departed his role at the club with immediate effect.

His departure follows the team's 1-1 drawn game against Real Tamale United (RTU) in their match day 19 clash.

"Medeama would like to announce that coach Umar Rabi has left the club. He has tendered in his resignation. The club will be making no further comments at the moment." the club Twitted

He is the second coach Medeama have sacked just this season after veteran trainer David Duncan was sacked after few matches into the season.

Umar Rabi who was making his second stint with Medeama was made the interim head coach after Duncan's sacking but has also been shown the exit.