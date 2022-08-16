56 minutes ago

The Northern Regional Chairman for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Mobila, his family has confirmed.

A statement issued by the Mobila family on his oassing said the sad incident happened on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, around 2.45pm after being on admission at the Internal Care Unit at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

He was 84.

Until his death, Alhaji Mobila was also the chief of Tugu-Yapala in the Dagbon Traditional Area.

The family said their relative would be buried at 5pm today according to Islamic customs.

They prayed for Allah's special mercies on their beloved relative.

Read the statement below:

Press Release

INNA LILAH WA INNA ILLAIHI RAJ’UN…

THE NDC NORTHERN REGION ON THE ADVICE OF THE MOBLA FAMILY AND NYAB TUGULANA ANNOUNCES TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC THE PASSING OF GLORY OF OUR FATHER, NDC REGIONAL CHAIRMAN, TUGU YAPALSI NAA ALHAJI ABDULAI IBRAHIM MOBLA.

THE SAD EVENT HAPPENED THIS AFTERNOON TUESDAY THE 16 TH OF AUGUST AT ABOUT 2:45 PM AT THE ICU OF TAMALE TEACHING HOSPITAL.

BURIAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE UNDERWAY AND ALL MOURNERS ARE TO CONVERGE AT TAMALE TEACHING HOSPITAL MOGUE.

BURIAL WILL TAKE PLACE AT ABOUT 5 PM AT TAMALE CENTRAL CEMETARY ZUJUNG.

ALLAH’S SPECIAL MERCIES BE THE PORTION OF OUR FATHER AND CHAIRMAN.

KINGSALANM

RS NORTHERN REGION

FOR THE MOBLA FAMILY.