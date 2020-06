2 hours ago

News reaching Ghana Guardian indicates the Ashanti Regional 2nd Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Samuel Cudjoe has died.

The cause of his death is not immediately know but close relatives say Sam Cudjoe, as he was affectionately called, suffered high blood pressure Friday dawn.

He was the long-serving- Regional Secretary of the NPP until assuming the 2nd Vice Chair position.

More soon..