6 minutes ago

Parliament has rejected a motion that sought the approval of the 2022 Budget as presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

All 137 Minority Members of Parliament voted against the motion when the question was put by Speaker Alban Bagbin.

The Majority had earlier walked out of the house after a disagreement with the Speaker on an issue.

Sitting has subsequently been adjourned till Tuesday at 10 am in the forenoon.

Watch proceedings in the house below: