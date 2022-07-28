2 hours ago

AWOL Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Honourable Sarah Adwoa Safo has been sacked by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

In a letter signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, it states that the President has revoked the appointment of Adwoa Sarfo as a Minister.

"In accordance with article 81 (a) of the constitution, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo revokes the appointment of Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, with immediate effect"

The letter further adds that the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah will continue to act in that role.

"The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah will continue to act as caretaker Minister for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, until such a time the President appoints a substantive Minister" it added.

Her fate as a Parliamentarian hangs in the balance as she has been absent herself from Parliamentary duty for more than 15 days without permission.

She also refused invitations by the Privileges Committee of Parliament on several occasions.

Currently the planery of Parliament is debating whether to declare her seat vacant with the Speaker of Parliament set to deliver a judgement on her in October.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, referred three members of the House to the Privileges Committee for their continuous absence in Parliament.

The three are: the Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, Ayawaso Central MP, Henry Quartey, and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

Speaker Bagbin stated that the three legislators have breached the 15-day absence rule, hence his decision to refer them to the Privileges Committee for the necessary actions to be taken.

He explained that the House’s Standing Orders require that any application or petition to be considered on the floor of Parliament be presented by a Member of the House or any other person the Orders deem fit.