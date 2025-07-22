1 hour ago

The Supreme Court of Ghana has nullified a bench warrant that was issued in 2020 for the arrest of US-based Ghanaian journalist Kevin Taylor.

The apex court ruled that the warrant, issued by the Accra High Court, was unlawful and should not have been granted under the circumstances.

The arrest order stemmed from allegations of contempt against Taylor, following critical comments he made in a video posted on Facebook.

In the video, Taylor harshly criticized Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, accusing him of being promoted to the Court of Appeal as a reward for allegedly siding with the government in a high-profile corruption case.

Justice Kyei Baffour, who issued the arrest warrant on January 16, 2020, considered Taylor’s remarks to be contemptuous and damaging to the image of the judiciary.

At the time, the court was preparing for the cross-examination of Eugene Baffour-Bonnie, a former Board Chairman of the National Communications Authority (NCA), who was on trial alongside four others for allegedly misappropriating $4 million from the NCA.

Taylor’s comments were viewed by the High Court as scandalous and an attempt to erode public trust in the judicial system. Justice Kyei Baffour ordered Taylor to appear before the court to justify why he should not be imprisoned for contempt.

With the Supreme Court’s decision, a five-year legal impasse between Taylor and the judiciary has been resolved, effectively lifting the threat of arrest that had loomed over the journalist since 2020.