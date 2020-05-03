2 hours ago

A senior staff of Volta River Authority (VRA) met his untimely death after involving in a gory accident at Akuse in the Eastern region.

The deceased, Eric Dogbe, 46, an Engineer with VRA was driving an unregistered Toyota Corolla vehicle with one occupant – Peter Horlornyo – from Juapong to Akuse.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased who was speeding lost control of the steering wheel on reaching a section of the road few metres away from the VRA security checkpoint and as a result, the vehicle veered off its lane into the opposite lane and entered a Canal by the roadside.

Both sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Akuse Government Hospital for treatment but Eric Dogbe was pronounced dead on arrival whilst Peter Horlonyor is said to be in critical condition.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh confirmed the accident to Starr News. He said the Akuse Police has commenced an investigation into the incident.

According to the Akuse District Police Command, the incident occurred on May 2, 2020 at about 16:15 pm.