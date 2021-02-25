1 hour ago

The General Overseer of Glorious Way Church, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has warned Ghanaians about the wrath of God that will befall the country if the LGBTQ is legalized.

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah said in a recent interview with Atinka FM said that homosexuality is a sin God detests greatly therefore anyone who indulges in it loses the favor of God on their life.

He made references to Sodom and Gomorrah in the Bible where God destroyed the town with fire because they were practicing homosexuality and cautioned Ghanaians about it else we suffer the same fate.

The anointed preacher’s submission comes after the ‘Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex (LGBTQI) community commissioned their office in Ghana to serve as a safe haven for members of the community.

“This is a sin against generations and an abomination in the eyes of God. As a country we will not allow this sin to engulf the country as we are a religious country”, he added.