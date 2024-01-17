2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko's dependable defensive midfielder, Justice Blay, has committed his future to the club by signing a new contract that will keep him at Kotoko until January 2025.

The club officially announced the contract extension on Tuesday.

Blay initially joined Kotoko on loan during the 2019-2020 season and quickly became a fan favorite with his impactful performances in 25 appearances, contributing two goals and three assists.

Despite his strong showing, a permanent move faced challenges due to negotiations with his parent club.

In 2022, Blay secured a permanent transfer after departing from Medeama SC, making a total of 49 appearances and playing a crucial role in Kotoko's Premier League title victory.

Known for his versatility, the 31-year-old midfielder seamlessly adapted to different tactical systems, showcasing his skills and versatility on the pitch.

With his previous contract set to expire at the end of the month, Blay has now extended his stay at Kotoko for an additional year, with an option to renew.

Expressing his joy, he emphasized the deep connection he feels to the club and pledged to continue delivering outstanding performances.

"Kotoko means everything to me and my family," Blay stated, expressing gratitude for the support from the club, head coach, and management.

Fans can look forward to seeing more contributions from Justice Blay in the coming seasons.