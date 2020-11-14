1 hour ago

Medeama Sporting Club have officially announced squad numbers for their team in the upcoming 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

The club have registered a total of 29 players comprising three goalkeepers,eight defenders,eleven midfielders and eight strikers.

Kotoko target Justice Blay will be wearing the no 25 jersey for Medeama for the coming Ghana Premier League season.

Returnee striker Abass Mohammed who played for Kotoko some time past will be wearing the no 11 jersey while Captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah will wear the iconic no 10 jersey.

The mauves and yellows will open their league campaign against Great Olympics on Sunday at the Akoon Park.

SQUAD LIST BELOW:

