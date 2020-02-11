1 hour ago

President of the Sports Writers Association Ghana (SWAG), Kwabena Yeboah has been effusive about the exploits of Asante Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Kwaben Yeboah speaking on Joy Fm's Sports Show over the weekend was impressed with the level of display in the on going Ghana Premier League but when asked the player who has convinced him most, he did not mince words in settling on Kotoko's Justice Blay.

Although he also had some kind words for Inter Allies' goal poacher Victorien Adebayor for his splendid output so far in the season.

"Adebayor has been brilliant but Justice Blay of Kotoko has been my player of the season so far. He's absolutely brilliant. When the fans started singing his praise I did not understand until I started taking a very close look at him," Kwabena Yeboah told Joy FM .

"The game against Hearts of Oak, he was absolutely brilliantly". He added.

Justice Blay is currently a Kotoko player signed on loan from Premier League outfit Medeama SC and with his current form and performance it will not be any surprise should his parent club price out Kotoko in any move as they would want the biggest offer for their prized asset.