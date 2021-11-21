1 hour ago

Interim Medeama coach Umar Abdul Rabi has named midfielder Justice Blay in his 21-man squad for the Premier league derby against Karela United.

The combative midfielder suffered a serious injury during a league match against Legon Cities back in April.

The talented ace has been named in the squad after recovering from a a long injury layoff.

Blay has been working with the rest of the group and has been given a medical seal of approval to return to the first team.

He has been named among the 21-man squad announced by the interim gaffer.

Midfielder Mathew Essiam also returns to the squad for the first time this season.

Essiam, 19, returned to Medeama following his adventure for Spanish side Alcobendas Sport.

Ivorian goalkeeper Mandjui Boris Jnr and Owusu Dacosta Jnr made the squad.

There are places for Fataw Sulemana, Benjamin Abaidoo, Vincent Atingah, Kofi Asmah and captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah amongst others.

Medeama will be aiming for their first win of the season when they take on their regional rivals at the Akoon Park on Sunday.