Influential Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay has beat off competition from two of his team mates to win the Assante Kotoko player of the month award for January.

The combative midfielder who has been very prominent for the team warded off competition from Emmanuel Gyamfi and defender Christopher Nettey to win the Player of the month award.

It was voted for by fans of the club through the Asante Kotoko Express App with Blay garnering 1114 votes representing 60% while defender Christopher Nettey got 610 votes representing 335 while Emmanuel Gyamfi had 124 votes representing 7%.

The midfielder for midfielder for his reward will be given a trophy and a cash prize sponsored by the club's supporters.